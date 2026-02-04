Multi-vehicle on Memorial Drive near Ray Road in DeKalb County

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A three-car accident has shut down two lanes on Memorial Drive near Rays Lane in DeKalb County. (GDOT 511)

A three-car crash on Memorial Drive near Ray Road caused long delays for commuters Wedneday morning.

What we know:

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. GDOT's 511 website shows significant delays in the area, with traffic backed up for several miles. FOX 5 Traffic Anchor Natalie McAnn reported a heavy police presence as emergency crews work to clear the wreckage.

The website updated shortly before 8 a.m. to show that no lanes were blocked, but it still showed slow travel.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene saw multiple vehicles with significant damage. One was on the median, another was being lifted by a tow truck at the scene.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 has reached out to GDOT and DeKalb County police for more information regarding potential injuries and the cause of the collision.