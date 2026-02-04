Multi-vehicle on Memorial Drive near Ray Road in DeKalb County
A three-car accident has shut down two lanes on Memorial Drive near Rays Lane in DeKalb County. (GDOT 511)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A three-car crash on Memorial Drive near Ray Road caused long delays for commuters Wedneday morning.
What we know:
The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. GDOT's 511 website shows significant delays in the area, with traffic backed up for several miles. FOX 5 Traffic Anchor Natalie McAnn reported a heavy police presence as emergency crews work to clear the wreckage.
The website updated shortly before 8 a.m. to show that no lanes were blocked, but it still showed slow travel.
A FOX 5 crew at the scene saw multiple vehicles with significant damage. One was on the median, another was being lifted by a tow truck at the scene.
What we don't know:
FOX 5 has reached out to GDOT and DeKalb County police for more information regarding potential injuries and the cause of the collision.
The Source: Information in this article came from GDOT and FOX 5 crews.