College Football Hall of Fame prepares for grand reopening

Since first opening its doors back in August 2014, the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame has established itself as one of Atlanta’s premiere destinations. And now, just in time for the start of the new college football season, Hall leaders say the experience inside is getting even better.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive look at a few of the updates inside the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, which will celebrate its grand reopening and tenth anniversary at this Saturday’s Football Fest, featuring a free concert by Big Boi of Outkast. The Downtown Atlanta attraction has been closed to the public since Monday, giving crews time to install some new experiences in anticipation of Saturday’s big event. But we were granted special access inside, where Hall CEO Kimberly Beaudin showed us some of the upgrades – including a first look at GAME ON!, a new AI experience -- and chatted about the accomplishments made during the facility’s first decade.

The College Football Hall of Fame was located in Ohio and then Indiana before moving to Atlanta ten years ago. Situated near the Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park, the Hall is spread out over 95,000 square feet, and celebrates the best of college football through permanent and temporary exhibits and interactive fan experiences. And here’s a cool statistic we learned this morning: the more than 1,000 players and 200 coaches indicated into the College Football Hall of Fame make up only about 0.02% of those who’ve played the sport!

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is located at 250 Marietta Street Northwest, and regular hours of operations are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day except Tuesdays. General admission is $30.25 for adults and $23.75 for kids ages 3 to 12 — for more information on tickets, click here.