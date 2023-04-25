College art students add color to Clarkston crosswalks

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 2023 Georgia State University Perimeter College Clarkston campus City of Clarkston Crosswalk painting project. (Georgia State University)

The humble downtown Clarkston is getting a splash of color thanks to some Georgia State University’s Perimeter College art students.

The Clarkston students spent Tuesday painting the crosswalk at the corner of Market and Vaughan Streets.

The mural was designed, in part, using feedback from the community, but it was the students who came up with the designs.

"The city of Clarkston has a small downtown, but the crosswalk is used a lot by pedestrians. We hope that the bright and colorful mural will create something eye-catching—and help decrease accidents and improve pedestrian safety in the area," said Dineta O’Hara, Clarkston economic development coordinator.

The process took most of the day, and they blocked the intersection off while the students worked.

"We appreciate the work on this project with Georgia State, and we hope this is the first of many more projects to come," O’Hara said.

This is part of the Georgia Cities Week celebrations going on throughout the state.

The mural will be dedicated during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The mural was paid for thanks to a Georgia Municipal Association Georgia Placemaking grant.