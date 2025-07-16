Coke switching to 'REAL Cane Sugar'? What Trump says Coca-Cola agreed to

article

The Brief President Donald Trump claimed Coca-Cola agreed to switch from high-fructose corn syrup to cane sugar in U.S. Coke products, but the company has not confirmed any such change. Coca-Cola acknowledged Trump's enthusiasm and said details about future products would be shared soon, without clarifying any sweetener changes. The Corn Refiners Association warned that replacing corn syrup with cane sugar could hurt U.S. farmers and food manufacturing jobs.



President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Atlanta-based Coca-Cola has agreed to begin using real cane sugar in its signature soft drink in the United States, following his recommendation — though the beverage giant has yet to confirm any such change.

Real sugar cane in Coke?

What they're saying:

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump wrote on his social media platform. "I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!"

Coca-Cola responds

The other side:

A spokesperson for the Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co. responded to Trump’s comments by thanking him for his enthusiasm and stating that more information about new product offerings would be announced soon. The company offered no clarification on whether it plans to alter the sweetener in U.S. Coca-Cola products.

If true, the shift from high-fructose corn syrup to cane sugar would align Coca-Cola’s U.S. formula with versions already available in countries such as Mexico and Australia. However, the move would not impact Trump’s favorite beverage — Diet Coke — which contains aspartame, an artificial, calorie-free sweetener.

Mexican Coke and real sugar

Dig deeper:

Coca-Cola has long satisfied some American fans of sugar-sweetened soda by importing glass bottles of "Mexican Coke" made with cane sugar since 2005.

Coke sweetener debate

Big picture view:

Still, industry leaders pushed back on the idea of changing ingredients in U.S.-made Coca-Cola. John Bode, president and CEO of the Corn Refiners Association, warned that such a move could have serious consequences for American agriculture and manufacturing.

"Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar doesn’t make sense," Bode said in a statement to the Associated Press. "President Trump stands for American manufacturing jobs, American farmers, and reducing the trade deficit. Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar would cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs, depress farm income, and boost imports of foreign sugar, all with no nutritional benefit."

Trump and Coca-Cola

Local perspective:

Trump’s relationship with Coca-Cola has seen highs and lows over the years. While he is known for his fondness for Diet Coke — even having a red button installed on the Resolute Desk in the White House to summon the drink — he has publicly criticized the company in the past.

In 2012, Trump questioned whether diet soda contributed to weight gain, tweeting, "The Coca Cola company is not happy with me — that’s okay, I’ll still keep drinking that garbage."

Despite the criticism, a bottle of Diet Coke was spotted next to his seat at the G20 summit in 2017, and The New York Times reported in 2018 that Trump was consuming up to a dozen Diet Cokes each day.