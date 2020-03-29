Cobb Schools Foundation raising money to provide students with laptops

The Cobb Schools Foundations said its been a stressful few weeks for local families as children adjust to their new normal - digital learning.

Unfortunately, the foundation said they've identified 1,000 students unable to continue their education online through digital connectivity.

"Not being at school for seniors is particularly difficult but then not being able to get her schoolwork done and feeling like they might be falling behind, just add additional stress," Cobb Schools Foundation Executive Director Felecia Wagner explained.

Now, the foundation is aiming to ease that burden.

Wagner said they're hoping to raise $250,000.

Their goal is to get digital learning devices, preferably laptops, into the hands of those students.

"Students are needing these right now. Parents are reaching out needing these devices, so we want to start purchasing as soon as we can," she explained.

The foundation told us a lapse in the students learning could lead to academic challenges in the near future.

"It's easy for most of us to take for granted the fact that we can have this connectivity. When I think about students not being able to have that connectivity with their normal everyday life, it makes me concerned," Wagner said.

Along with getting new devices - Wagner told FOX 5 that Comcast, AT&T, and other agencies are working to ensure the students will have access to free Wi-fi and electricity.

During these next few weeks without school, the foundation wants all of the Cobb County students to have as much normalcy as possible.

"Teachers are absolutely longing to see their students and the students want it," she mentioned.

So far, the foundation has raised $70,000.

If you would like to help the Cobb School Foundation with their effort, click here.