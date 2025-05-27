Cobb police investigating serious hit-and-run injury on I-285

The Brief A hit-and-run collision occurred Monday morning on I-285 eastbound near the I-75 merge, involving a white 1996 GMC Safari and a dark-colored sedan. The GMC driver, a 57-year-old Austell man, suffered serious injuries; a 22-year-old male passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The sedan, possibly a Kia, fled the scene; police are asking anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.



Cobb County Police are investigating a serious injury hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday around 11:19 a.m. on Interstate 285 eastbound near the I-75 merge.

What we know:

Investigators say a white 1996 GMC Safari, driven by a 57-year-old Austell man and occupied by a 22-year-old male passenger, was traveling in the second lane from the left when a dark-colored sedan—possibly a Kia—in the adjacent lane changed lanes and may have struck the GMC.

The GMC then hit the center median barrier and came to rest facing west in the left lane. The sedan did not stop and continued east.

The driver of the GMC was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, while the passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.