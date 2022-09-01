Cobb man gets life in prison for orchestrating murder of sleeping roommate

A Cobb County judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for organizing his roommate's murder, officials said.

A jury found Santos Tomas Vasquez guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery following a three-week trial, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. Judge Ann B. Harris sentenced Vasquez to life in prison.

In July 2018, Vasquez, Dorian Acosta, Anthony Lopez, and Fredy Jimenez – concocted a plan to murder Vasquez’s roommate, Andres Meza Munguia, prosecutors said.

Vasquez and Jimenez reportedly drove Acosta and Lopez to the residence to commit the murder. Jimenez opened the door for Acosta and Lopez, who then carried out the hit while the victim was fast asleep on the couch. All four defendants fled the scene. According to prosecutors, Vasquez and Jimenez waited over an hour before returning to the residence for "the discovery." Vasquez called police and claimed he had no idea what had occurred.

"The jury returned a verdict that spoke the truth – that this Defendant was the ringleader behind this heinous murder. He took advantage of and manipulated his codefendants to slaughter a man for reasons that will never be understood," said Senior Assistant District Attorney Green.

The Cobb County Police Department investigated the case along with the assistance of the U.S Department of Homeland Security.

Acosta, Lopez, and Jimenez pleaded guilty earlier this year.