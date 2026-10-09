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Cobb crews clear drains ahead of Isaias wind and rain

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cobb County
Published October 9, 2026 1:21 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 1:21 PM EDT
Cobb crews clearing drains ahead of storm
Cobb crews clearing drains ahead of storm

Cobb crews clearing drains ahead of storm

Cobb County crews are clearing drains and checking flood-prone areas ahead of heavy rain and strong winds expected Friday night and Saturday as Hurricane Isaias moves toward Georgia. FOX 5’s Kevyn Stewart reports from Marietta on the county’s preparations for potential flooding, fallen trees and power outages. Transportation officials say crews began working Thursday and are ready to respond, while residents are urged to charge their cellphones and other devices before conditions worsen.

The Brief

    • Cobb County crews have been clearing drains and checking flood-prone areas ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ expected impacts Friday night and Saturday.
    • Heavy rain and strong winds could cause flooding, fallen trees and widespread power outages across metro Atlanta and beyond.
    • County officials are urging residents to charge their phones and other devices before the storm arrives.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County transportation crews are clearing drains and preparing to respond to flooding and fallen trees as Hurricane Isaias is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds into Georgia Friday night.

LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Isaias: Latest updates, alerts, cancellations and more

During a Friday morning news conference, county transportation officials outlined preparations for a storm expected to affect the area overnight and throughout Saturday. Strong winds could topple trees onto power lines and homes, potentially causing widespread outages.

Crews focus on drains and flood-prone areas

What we know:

Crews began preparations Thursday, clearing drains and spending additional time in locations that frequently flood.

A county official said crews had addressed outstanding work orders involving drains that needed clearing. Officials also identified low-lying areas near the river and creeks as places of particular concern.

Crews are ready to respond as conditions develop, according to the county’s update.

RELATED: Major Hurricane Isaias threatens Gulf Coast, Georgia this weekend

Residents urged to charge devices

What they're saying:

County officials are asking residents to prepare for possible power outages by charging cellphones and other electronic devices before the storm arrives.

FOX 5’s Kevyn Stewart reported from outside the Cobb County operations office in Marietta, where officials emphasized that residents also have a role in preparing for the storm.

Storm preparations extend across the region

What's next:

Communities from the Georgia-Alabama line through metro Atlanta are preparing for potential flooding, wind damage and outages.

RELATED: Hurricane Isaias prompts Georgia event cancellations and changes

FOX 5 Atlanta is checking with those communities and will have much more on this story later in the day.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. A FOX 5 Atlanta crew attended the press conference on Friday morning. 

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