Major Hurricane Isaias threatens Gulf Coast, Georgia this weekend

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The Brief Isaias strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds Friday morning ahead of expected Gulf Coast landfall tonight. Georgia faces heavy rain, prolonged gusty winds and possible tornadoes tonight through Saturday, with power outages a concern. Evacuations and school closures are underway in Florida and Alabama as coastal communities prepare for dangerous flooding.



Hurricane Isaias became a Category 3 major hurricane Friday morning, threatening the Gulf Coast with destructive winds and life-threatening coastal flooding before bringing heavy rain, strong gusts and a tornado risk to Georgia.

Maximum sustained winds reached 120 mph after Hurricane Hunter aircraft collected additional measurements. The storm was about 240 miles south of Pensacola, Florida, moving north-northeast at 15 mph.

Landfall is expected tonight or early Saturday near the Alabama-Florida border. Some weakening is possible before the hurricane reaches shore, but forecasters warn it will remain dangerous.

What Georgia can expect

Georgia does not need a direct hit from the hurricane’s center to experience damaging weather. Much of the state will be on the eastern side of the storm, where rain bands can bring strong winds, heavy downpours and tornadoes.

LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Isaias: Latest updates, alerts, cancellations and more

In metro Atlanta and North Georgia, showers should spread north near and after sunset Friday. Conditions are expected to worsen around midnight, with repeated rain bands moving through Saturday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team expects the tornado threat to begin overnight and continue throughout Saturday. Some bands could pass with a brief break in the weather before another brings a sudden increase in wind and rain.

A high wind watch covers much of North Georgia from early Saturday through early Sunday. Gusts could reach 50 mph and continue even after Isaias weakens and moves farther away.

The concern is how long those winds will last. Combined with rain-softened soil, persistent gusts could bring down trees and power lines, leaving some communities without electricity.

Rainfall totals will vary. Some North Georgia locations could receive about an inch, while others could get 2 to 3 inches or more, creating a localized flooding risk. Conditions should begin improving Sunday morning.

Southwest Georgia could feel impacts earlier

Heavy rain and gusty winds could reach southwest Georgia as early as Friday afternoon, according to state emergency officials. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of the region, where the storm’s winds and rain could be stronger than farther north.

The National Weather Service’s Friday morning forecast called for gusts up to 40 mph in Decatur County and 45 mph in Early County. Both counties are under flood watches, with an additional 3 to 6 inches of rain possible and higher amounts in some locations.

All Decatur County schools are closed Friday. The district also canceled after-school and weekend activities because of the storm threat.

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for all 159 Georgia counties. The state’s operations center is scheduled to activate Friday afternoon, allowing emergency teams to coordinate and position resources.

Florida prepares for coastal flooding and outages

The Florida Panhandle is near the expected landfall area, putting communities around Pensacola and Destin at risk of some of the storm’s most dangerous conditions.

Evacuation orders have been issued in parts of Escambia, Okaloosa and Walton counties. Residents should check their county’s instructions because orders apply to specific areas and circumstances.

Storm surge — seawater pushed inland by the storm’s winds — could flood normally dry neighborhoods and cut off roads. Updated forecasts cited by FOX Weather indicate water could reach as high as 9 feet above ground in vulnerable areas between the Santa Rosa-Okaloosa county line and Grayton Beach.

Schools across affected Panhandle communities have announced closures or schedule changes. Residents have been boarding windows, collecting sandbags and stocking supplies. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared an emergency for 25 counties to help agencies move resources into position.

Heavy rain adds another flooding threat. Parts of the Panhandle and Big Bend could receive exceptionally high totals, with isolated amounts approaching 15 inches. Flash flooding could develop quickly, while rivers may remain elevated after the storm passes.

Alabama faces dangerous conditions today

Southern Alabama is also preparing for damaging winds, coastal flooding and heavy rain, with conditions expected to deteriorate Friday afternoon and continue into the night.

Tornadoes are possible, particularly east of the storm’s center. Wind damage and outages could extend well inland, beyond coastal communities.

Gov. Kay Ivey declared an emergency for 40 counties. Schools in Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia and Clarke counties announced Friday closures, and Baldwin County arranged an emergency shelter in Robertsdale.

Orange Beach ordered coastal tourists and visitors to evacuate. Officials in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach also encouraged residents in low-lying, flood-prone areas to leave for safer locations.

Mississippi, Louisiana and areas farther inland

Coastal Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana face storm surge, rough conditions and heavy rain even if Isaias makes landfall farther east.

Mississippi emergency officials are coordinating with first responders and the National Guard to prepare resources ahead of the storm.

After landfall, rain and flooding risks will spread farther inland. Parts of Tennessee and North Carolina could experience heavy rain over the weekend, while the tornado threat could extend into South Carolina. The exact impacts will depend on the storm’s path and where its rain bands persist.

What Category 3 means

Category 3 hurricanes have sustained winds of 111 to 129 mph and are classified as major hurricanes. Near the strongest winds, they can cause serious damage to homes, trees and utility systems.

The category describes wind strength around the hurricane’s center. It does not mean Georgia will experience 120 mph winds, and it does not measure rainfall, tornadoes or storm surge.

Even if Isaias drops to a lower category before landfall, dangerous coastal flooding and inland rain bands can continue. A weakening storm can still cause significant damage.

What to do before conditions worsen

Use the remaining preparation time to charge phones and backup batteries, gather flashlights, secure outdoor belongings and have food, water and medications available.

Make sure weather alerts can wake you overnight and identify where you will shelter if a tornado warning is issued. Keep a battery-powered radio available in case electricity or phone service fails.

Along the Gulf Coast, follow local evacuation instructions promptly. Once winds increase and water covers roads, reaching safer shelter may become much harder.

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