Hurricane Isaias: Latest updates, alerts, cancellations and more

Georgia is preparing for heavy rain, gusty winds and localized flash flooding as Hurricane Isaias approaches the Gulf Coast, with impacts expected heading into the weekend. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for all 159 counties Thursday, and several metro Atlanta event organizers have announced closures and schedule changes.

Isaias, a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, could strengthen into a major Category 3 storm before landfall. Forecasters expect it to strike near the Alabama-Florida state line, though a shift in its path could change which communities face the greatest impacts.

Dangerous and life-threatening conditions are expected along parts of the Gulf Coast beginning today, including storm surge around Pensacola Bay. Hurricane and storm surge warnings cover portions of the coast.

RELATED STORY: Gov. Kemp declares statewide emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias

FOX 5 Atlanta is tracking Georgia’s forecast, weather alerts, closures, cancellations and official county updates. Follow this live blog for the latest developments.