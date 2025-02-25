Cobb County woman finds stranger asleep on her couch, cooks meal in her kitchen

The Brief Jennie Reyes found a stranger, Wilfredo Godinez, asleep on her couch and discovered he had cooked a meal in her kitchen. Cobb County Police arrested Godinez, who is now charged with Criminal Trespass. There was no sign of forced entry, leading Reyes to believe she may have left her door unlocked.



A woman came home to her Cobb County home to find a stranger sleeping on her couch.

He even made himself a meal in her kitchen.

The backstory:

Jennie Reyes experienced a shocking incident when she returned to her apartment with her son, only to find a stranger asleep on her couch. The unexpected intruder, later identified as 33-year-old Wilfredo Godinez, had not only made himself comfortable but also cooked a meal in her kitchen. "It was terrifying. I started to shake," Reyes recounted. The situation prompted Reyes and her son to quickly check on her 16-year-old daughter, who was asleep in her bedroom. After ensuring her daughter's safety, they locked themselves in the bedroom and called 911.

What we know:

Cobb County Police responded promptly to the 911 call, arriving at Reyes' apartment off Sandtown Road. Reyes captured cellphone footage of the police waking the man and arresting him. Godinez is now in the Cobb County jail, charged with Criminal Trespass. Reyes noted that there was no sign of forced entry, suggesting she may have accidentally left her door unlocked. "It was just a complete mess all over my stove, my floor with some eggs, and he actually used a paper plate, which is weird," Reyes observed about the intruder's culinary activities.

What they're saying:

Reyes expressed her lingering anxiety following the incident, stating, "I had trouble sleeping. I kept hearing things by the door. You know just cause that happened. It was still in my mind." She emphasized that she would be more vigilant about locking her door in the future, even if stepping out for a brief moment.

What's next:

The case against Wilfredo Godinez will proceed in the legal system, with him facing charges of criminal trespass. Meanwhile, Reyes and her family are left to process the unsettling experience and adjust their home security practices to prevent future incidents.