Cobb County students take test bus ride ahead of 1st day of school

Children in Cobb County will make their way back to class on Thursday, but some of the district's youngest students are getting a practice ride on the bus ahead of the first day of school.

What is it like to ride on the big yellow bus? Are there rules to follow? Where does the bus stop on the way to school?

Cobb kindergartners and first-graders will find out the answers to those questions as they test out riding the bus on Tuesday morning.

For some kids, this will be the first time they've ever been on a bus, which can make it a scary experience.

That's why the county is hosting a ride-along for kids and their parents on Tuesday.

New students will have the opportunity to learn about bus safety.

They'll also have the chance to meet their teachers and some members of the Lassiter High School Band and Cheerleading Squad.

The buses will depart from Kemp Elementary School early Tuesday morning and will arrive with fanfare at Cheatham Hill Elementary School a short while later.

Registration for the event has closed.