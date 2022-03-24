Cobb County students protest code of conduct, demand tougher punishment for hate speech

Dozens of Cobb County students are fired up due what they call a lack of accountable to racism and homophobia in their schools.

The students protested ahead of Thursday night's Cobb County Schools District board meeting.

The students are demanding school district update the code of conduct as it relates to hate speech and discrimination.

"We feel like the punishment doesn't fit the gravity of the action," senior Kezia Kennedy explained.

Students said for years there have been blatant acts of racism and misogyny on their campuses and the discipline their classmates face isn't sending a clear enough message.

RABBI HELPS STUDENTS LEARN FROM THEIR MISTAKE OF WEARING A SWASTIKA

Several students spoke up Thursday night to demand more from Cobb County leaders and the board of education.

"We will be proposing that these comments will be a made a minimum of 10 days out of school suspension," Kennedy explained.

High School Junior Marli English went on to say, "We ask in section G3 that you change the phrasing so that you now include students instead of solely district personnel or other adults. These two changes can have an incredible impact in our schools."

They feel the current code of conduct's response to discrimination is more like a slap on the wrist, saying it’s often a three to five day suspension, if that.

"We brought it to the administration and because it was his first offense, he could only be given the minimum punishment even though it was an extreme and very racist action that Occurred on campus," Alexandria Sellers, a junior at Campbell High School, said.

The students believe racism, homophobia, trans-phobia, and misogyny are a rampant problem both on their campuses and social media.

The concerned students went on to note, a recent situation involved blackface.

"There have been a lot of group chats and private story posts leaked to the general student body," Sellers detailed,

In 2021, the community called out the district over it's initial response to antisemitism.

PARENTS DEMAND COBB SCHOOLS LEADERS COMBAT ANTI-SEMITISM IN SCHOOLS

"It's disheartening but at a point you become desensitized to it. There's incident after incident," English said.

The board didn't address the students Thursday, but FOX 5 spoke with board member Leroy Tre’ Hutchins.

"If students don't feel like their environment is safe for learning, it is our responsibility to review the policy to make sure that it is," Hutchins said.

He told most board members likely weren't aware of students concern about the current policy.

"It is my hope and prayer that we do something to move climate and culture in a way that students still feel safe," he detailed.

The students are requesting a written response within 30-days from the board outlining steps to make changes to the code of conduct.

A district spokesperson sent FOX 5 the following statement in response to the student's concerns:

"Cobb Schools District Policy does not tolerate hateful and racist speech. Our Student Code of Conduct outlines multiple polices and applicable discipline for interpersonal student interactions, including disrespectful conduct, disruptive classroom and school behavior, harassment, electronic devices, and more. The District policies are intended to create a safe and welcoming learning environment for all staff and students in Cobb Schools."

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE