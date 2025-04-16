Cobb County Sheriff's Office employee charged with child molestation

article

An employee with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office is in custody facing two counts of child molestation.

Authorities say Ivan Munoz was "immediately terminated" following his arrest on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office described Munoz as a civilian employee working for the agency as a criminal justice specialist.

According to authorities, officers with Marietta Police Department arrested Munoz early Wednesday morning after a criminal investigation.

An arrest warrant obtained by FOX 5 reveals that Munoz is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old victim multiple times on April 11 at a home in Marietta.

Munoz had been with the agency since 2000.

What they're saying:

"After being briefed on the investigation and pending charges, I immediately terminated this individual's employment," said Sheriff Craig Owens. "These are particularly egregious charges, and his behavior goes against everything we stand for in law enforcement. We must do everything we can to stop the victimization of innocent children."