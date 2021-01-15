Cobb County Schools set to temporarily switch to digital learning

Cobb County schools announced plans to transition to remote learning next week due to COVID-19 concerns.

The school district will end in-person instruction and start digital learning on Tuesday, January 19 through January 22.

"This decision comes as a result of daily consultation with local and state public health officials regarding the high numbers of staff and students recently informed to quarantine. This break will provide our families and staff an opportunity to quarantine and work together to fight COVID-19 from our homes by limiting large gatherings, enforcing social distancing, wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible, and regularly washing our hands," Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in a statement sent to FOX 5. "According to the Center for Disease Control and Department of Health guidelines, it is crucial that students and staff who display COVID-19 symptoms quarantine and do not report to school or work."

The school system said it will offer meal kit pickups to students in need.

After-school programs will also be suspended during the remote learning phase but are set to resume once students return for in-person learning, a school official said.

Several metro Atlanta school systems also recently announced plans to temporarily transition to remote learning.

Gwinnett County Public Schools will go to digital learning next week as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise across the state.

CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks announced Wednesday that the district would temporarily transition all in-person learners to digital instruction beginning Tuesday, January 19.

