'Hit list' naming Cobb County high school students lands author in jail

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation helped the Cobb County police arrest a suspect accused of posting a "hit list" on social media that named specific students from Walton and Pope high schools.

Cobb County PD said they received multiple tips about the list.

It's not clear whether the suspect, who has not been named, was also a student.

Since the Apalachee High School mass shooting, Cobb County Schools said they have received over 75 false threats that have been investigated and found to be incredible.

"They do create anxiety in students and parents and cost a lot of time for staff and police," a spokesperson for the district explained.

Students, parents and faculty with concerns can use the District’s Tip line.