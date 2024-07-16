Cobb County residents rally against current mileage rate amid economic struggles

Some Cobb County residents are fired up about the proposed county budget. Many spoke out at a public hearing Tuesday night.

"Cut the budget and stop overspending," said Jan Barton, a resident.

The proposed budget is $1.28 billion. Many say that's just too high, especially with so many people currently struggling financially.

"People can't even afford groceries. It's upsetting to think they're adding to the burden," said Ann Bober, a resident.

The general fund, which is the primary source of funding for most county services, could increase by $41 million. The majority of that will go to public safety. Some of the money will be used for salaries and to fund overtime pay, since many departments have numerous vacancies.

Cobb County officials state that the millage rate—reported to be the lowest among metro Atlanta counties—will remain unchanged. But since house values are higher, most homeowners will be paying higher property taxes.

"It's like a little shell game that's being played," said Christine Rozman, a resident.

While most of that money goes to schools, some goes to the county.

Many in the crowd demanded the board roll back the millage rate.

"Who is for keeping the millage rates the same? I think we want to roll it back!" said one woman to a cheering crowd.

After hearing from about a dozen residents, Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid addressed the crowd.

"We try to be as creative as possible to make sure the impact of how we spend is minimized to our citizens, providing you with the level of service you deserve. Because you do live in Cobb County and we do continue to deliver the best at a minimal cost compared to our neighbors," said Cupid.

To find out more about the proposed budget, or give input, there will be one more public hearing on July 23.