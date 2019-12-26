Cobb County Police investigate after pedestrian hit and killed

Cobb County police are investigating following a fatal pedestrian crash on Christmas evening.

According to police, the accident happened around 6:43 p.m. on South Cobb Drive when the front side of 2005 Chevrolet Suburban hit a pedestrian. The car was driving south on South Cobb Drive in the left lane, while the pedestrian was walking east across South Cobb Drive.

The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where they later died.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Marcus Gamel, who was not hurt during the crash. The pedestrian was identified at 49-year-old Jennifer Evans.

Anyone with additional information should call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

