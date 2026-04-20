Cobb County police identify driver who drove toward officer
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Cobb County have identified the driver accused of driving toward a police officer after being found asleep at the wheel last week.
What we know:
Quortavious Z. Greene, 40, of Marietta, was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on April 16. He faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer, obstruction, and two counts of interference with government property.
The charges stem from a 5:45 a.m. incident on April 12 at the intersection of Terrell Mill and Brookview Roads. Police say officers were responding to a report of a driver asleep in a black Mercedes SUV. Emergency vehicles blocked the SUV as responders attempted to wake him. Upon waking, Greene allegedly ignored commands and struck both a patrol car and a fire truck before driving toward an officer.
The officer discharged their weapon at the vehicle.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what caused Greene to be unresponsive in the vehicle initially.
Police have not released the identity of the officer involved.
It is not clear if Greene will face additional charges.
What's next:
Greene is currently being held without bond.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Cobb County police records and official booking logs which detailed the charges and the timeline of the April 12 incident.