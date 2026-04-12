Driver asleep at wheel leads to Cobb police shooting, chase

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The Brief A Cobb County police officer fired their gun Sunday morning after a driver asleep at the wheel woke up and drove toward them. The driver hit a patrol car and a fire truck before speeding away from the scene on Terrell Mill Road. Investigators do not know if the driver was hit by gunfire or where the suspect went after the pursuit.



A Cobb County police officer discharged their firearm Sunday morning after a driver asleep in an SUV woke up and allegedly drove toward police.

What we know:

Cobb County officers responded to Terrell Mill Road and Brookview Road around 5:45 a.m. to investigate a driver asleep in a black Mercedes SUV.

After officers blocked the vehicle with a patrol car and a fire truck, they tried to wake the driver.

The driver did not follow commands, hit both the police car and the fire truck, and then drove toward an officer.

The officer shot at the vehicle as it fled southbound.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver is not known at this time.

It is also unknown if the driver was actually struck by the officer's gunfire.

While police briefly chased the Mercedes, they lost sight of the vehicle and have not yet located the suspect.

What's next:

The incident remains under active investigation by the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit. Investigators will work to identify the driver and determine the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.