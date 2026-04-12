Driver asleep at wheel leads to Cobb police shooting, chase
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County police officer discharged their firearm Sunday morning after a driver asleep in an SUV woke up and allegedly drove toward police.
What we know:
Cobb County officers responded to Terrell Mill Road and Brookview Road around 5:45 a.m. to investigate a driver asleep in a black Mercedes SUV.
After officers blocked the vehicle with a patrol car and a fire truck, they tried to wake the driver.
The driver did not follow commands, hit both the police car and the fire truck, and then drove toward an officer.
The officer shot at the vehicle as it fled southbound.
What we don't know:
The identity of the driver is not known at this time.
It is also unknown if the driver was actually struck by the officer's gunfire.
While police briefly chased the Mercedes, they lost sight of the vehicle and have not yet located the suspect.
What's next:
The incident remains under active investigation by the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit. Investigators will work to identify the driver and determine the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Cobb County Police Department.