Cobb County parents file appeal after court denies injunction to have school district follow CDC guidelines

A group of Cobb County parents has filed an appeal after a federal judge ruled against their request to force the school district to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines.

The parents say the district is not doing enough to protect the children who are medically fragile. They want the school district to take a tougher stance on preventing the spread of COVID-19 among students.

Sara Covorley is one of those parents. Her son has never set foot inside his middle school.

"It’s been really, really hard for him," she said. "Sixth grade, he wasn’t there. Seventh grade, he wasn’t there. This year, he was supposed to start and was so excited. It’s just not happening."

Her son has successfully fought off cancer, but it has left the young man with a weakened immune system.

"He’s been receiving immune globulin, which is infusions weekly to boost his immune system," she said.

The seventh-graders has been learning at home.

"You can’t possibly squeeze in what you’re supposed to learn in that short duration of time," Covorley said.

Cavorley and the other plaintiffs said the district is failing to protect their medically-sensitive children.

"This isn’t just about masks in school. This is about creating a safe environment for our children in schools," she said.

A federal judge recently denied a request for a temporary injunction to force the district to follow the CDC guidelines.

"I was heartbroken-- immediately I thought we have to appeal this," she said.

Lawyers with the Southern Poverty Law Center on Wednesday filed the appeal.

"We’re hoping he’ll look at the CDC and what they recommend," she said.

But for now, Cavorley’s son stays at home learning on his computer.

"He has sunk into a pretty significant depression," she said. "It’s just not the right situation for him."

FOX 5 News has reached out to the district for a response to the appeal but did not hear back from them as of late Friday evening.

