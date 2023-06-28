Cobb County officials approve GBI director's return to former public safety director position

article

Former Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register is once again the public safety director for Cobb County.

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved the move Tuesday night.

Register had been sworn in as the head of the GBI in August 2022, replacing Vic Reynolds, who became a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County. Last week, he announced his resignation to go back to the job he once held.

"It has been an honor to be the director of the GBI and serve under one of Georgia’s greatest governors, Brian Kemp," Register wrote in his announcement to leave the GBI's top position. "I leave a great law enforcement agency with some of the most dedicated and competent professionals I have ever worked with. I look forward to leading the tremendous men and women who make up public safety in Cobb County and once again serve a great community."

Gov. Brian Kemp swears in Mike Register as the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on August 25, 2022. (Office of the Georgia Governor)

Register returns following a 30-year career in public safety that included being the assistant chief of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety Director for Cobb County, chief of police for Cobb County, and chief of police for Clayton County. During his tenure with Cobb County, Register was lauded for his attention to community policing and his tireless effort to connect with various groups.

He previously served as an executive for a military contractor. He spent 23 years in the U.S. Army as a Special Forces engineer and Special Forces medic, including two combat tours in Afghanistan.

"We are thrilled that he has agreed to come back and lead Public Safety in Cobb," Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in a statement. "We are making tremendous strides in public safety, and it will be a tremendous benefit to our citizens to have a director who has already forged relationships in the community and has a deep understanding of the opportunities we have as a county."

Speaking at the meeting. Register thanked Kemp for his leadership and the opportunity to lead the GBI.

He will stay in the position through the end of July. His successor will be named at a later date.