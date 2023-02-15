Police investigate early morning Marietta shooting as homicide

article

Cobb County police are investigating an early Wednesday morning homicide in Marietta where they say a man was shot to death following an altercation with a known suspect.

Ricky Haney, 31, of Marietta was identified as the shooting victim.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Clarence Mitchell was still at the scene when they arrived to the Cumberland Lodge on South Cobb Drive at around 4:45 a.m. Detectives said they interviewed him on site.

Officials said Mitchell claimed he and Haney were involved in an altercation the day prior. He said the two of them met up again the morning of Feb. 15 where he shot a single round into Haney's abdomen.

First responders transported Haney to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Mitchell has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

While this incident remains under investigation, police ask anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline immediately at 770-499-4111.