Cobb County man sentenced to prison for child molestation

Wolford Hunter Kilgore, 54, has pled guilty in Cobb County to multiple serious charges, including aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and child molestation.

His guilty plea, entered on Aug. 16, followed a detailed investigation into allegations of abuse that began in May 2020. The minor victim came forward, revealing that Kilgore had engaged in inappropriate and escalating sexual contact over an 18-month period at his home in Kennesaw.

The case was taken up by Cobb County Police SVU detectives, with assistance from Kennesaw police, who conducted a thorough forensic interview with the victim. Her account of the incidents was corroborated by Kilgore’s own admissions made while he was at Kennestone Hospital. These confessions closely aligned with the victim’s detailed disclosures, providing strong evidence against him.

In court, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Julie Adams Jacobs handed down a significant sentence of 40 years, with the first 15 years to be served in prison without the possibility of parole. The remaining 25 years will be served on probation. Additionally, Kilgore is required to register as a sex offender and is prohibited from having any contact with the victim for the duration of his sentence.

District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. commended the bravery of the victim in coming forward and acknowledged the diligent efforts of law enforcement in bringing the case to a resolution. Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor prosecuted the case on behalf of the State, while Kilgore was represented by Kim Keheley Frye. The case highlights the commitment of Cobb County's legal system to securing justice for victims of such heinous crimes.