Cobb County man forging new path with the US Space Force

A Cobb County native is forging a new path. Air Force Major Justin Cunningham is now officially U.S. Space Force Major Justin Cunningham. His wife, Air Force Major Ashley Cunningham, performed the Interservice Transfer Ceremony. Their daughters Evelyn and Charlotte placed the new patches on his uniform.

The ceremony took place at the Jim Cunningham Veterans Services Center at Chattahoochee Technical College. The center is named after Major Cunningham's grandfather.

"What a great frontier. I'm thankful and so proud of Justin," said Jan Cunningham, his grandmother.

After more than a decade in the Air Force, Major Cunningham is now part of the newest military branch. He says it seemed like a natural transition.

"We've been in space acquisition for nine or 10 years so it only made sense based on professional capability to go ahead and move over to the new branch once it was signed into law," he said.

The U.S. Space Force is the sixth U.S. military branch. The USSF organizes, trains, and equips forces to protect U.S. and allied interests in space, working with surveillance networks, missile warning systems, communication satellites, and GPS.

"I understand what's coming but there's always going to be surprises and something new," Major Cunningham said.

"I'm really excited to see what this brings to the family, what new opportunities the Space Force has to offer. Hopefully, we'll be able to make a positive impact," said Major Ashley Cunning.

The Cunninghams say it's too early to know where they will be stationed. Shortly after the ceremony, they headed back to Qatar where they are currently stationed with the Air Force.

