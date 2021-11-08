Cobb County judge 'bans' Elf on the Shelf for 'tired parents'

article

The holiday season is right around the corner and one Georgia judge is offering a bit of relief for any parents dreading having to think about new places to put their Elf on the Shelf every day until Christmas.

Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Robert D. Leonard II posted a mock ban of the recent Christmas tradition on Twitter last week, saying that it was his "gift to tired parents."

"Not looking forward to the Elf forgetting to move and causing your kids emotional distress? Leonard joked on Twitter.

In his order, Leonard "banned" the elves from Cobb County, arguing it was a distraction to school students and a risk to the emotional health of Cobb's children," citing as an example his own children who apparently got into an emotional fight over a stationary elf that involved one being labeled an "Elf Murderer."

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Carla Wong McMillian jokingly wrote on Twitter that she approved the ban.

"Kids are older now but there might have been a time when my son (after he learned the truth) put our elf in a dark corner of my daughter's bathroom and she started screaming bloody murder when she saw the elf looking at her in the mirror," McMillian said.

While some online didn't realize that the order was just a bit of holiday fun, Leonard made sure to mention that it was all in good humor saying, "If you love your elf, keep your elf. No contempts."

_____

