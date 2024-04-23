68-year-old Cobb County Jail inmate dies in custody

article

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says a 68-year-old detainee died over the weekend at Kennestone Hospital.

Officials say the inmate had serious health challenges when he was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and died Saturday from terminal lung cancer.

According to authorities, the man was homeless and was arrested for violating restrictions surrounding his status as a sex offender.

"All signs pointed to this individual being homeless with no access to medical care," said Sheriff Craig Owens. "We believe he wanted to be arrested so he could live his remaining weeks in a more comfortable environment."

During his time in custody, officials say he was routinely transported to Kennestone Hospital for treatment. Owens mandated that he remain in custody due to his sex offender status.

"I say often that jails across our metro and the state have become de facto hospitals and mental health facilities," said Sheriff Owens. "This detainee’s death is another example of that fact, and we must collectively do more outside of the criminal justice system so that folks don’t intentionally go to jail to receive life or death medical treatment."

The man reportedly refused to provide contact information for his family while in custody. Officials are still trying to identify his next of kin and are not releasing his name at this time.