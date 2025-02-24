Simple welfare check in Cobb County uncovers woman's death
article
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police were called to perform a welfare check on Evian Way near Kennesaw on Monday.
When they got to the scene, they said they found a woman dead inside a home.
The cause of her death remains unknown. The Major Crimes Unit has joined the investigation.
Image 1 of 4
▼
The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a woman's death on Evian Way near Kennesaw.
Officials said there is no current danger to the public.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: The preliminary information in this article was reported by the Cobb County Police Department.