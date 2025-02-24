Simple welfare check in Cobb County uncovers woman's death

article

The Brief Cobb County police conducted a welfare check on Evian Way near Kennesaw and discovered a deceased woman inside a home. The cause of the woman's death is currently unknown. Authorities have stated that there is no danger to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.



Cobb County police were called to perform a welfare check on Evian Way near Kennesaw on Monday.

When they got to the scene, they said they found a woman dead inside a home.

The cause of her death remains unknown. The Major Crimes Unit has joined the investigation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a woman's death on Evian Way near Kennesaw.

Officials said there is no current danger to the public.

