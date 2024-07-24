Car floats away, basement flooded, gazebo clogs drain, pipes burst in Cobb County cul-de-sac

Neighbors in one Cobb County neighborhood spent Wednesday cleaning up after heavy rain Tuesday sent feet of water inside their homes.

Mortiz Holmes was at his ex-wife's house Tuesday evening when he suddenly saw his car floating across the cul-de-sac on Coopers Creek Circle, eventually landing in a ditch.

"The car is no good no more now. It's upside down, it's probably hit that wall, got dings and everything in it," Holmes said.

He said feet of water got inside his ex-wife's home, completely flooding the downstairs studio they had just finished renovating.

"It was shocking," he explained. "I've never seen anything like this."

A total of 19 people were displaced. Some were even rescued by boat. Cobb County officials say 13 homes have damage; five of them have significant damage. They said debris, including a car and gazebo, clogged a culvert and caused pipes to break.

"Our lines were inspected not long ago and found to be in good shape, but when it got clogged with debris and again, such a heavy amount of rain in a short amount of time shot that debris into those pipes, causing them to collapse," Ross Cavitt, the Cobb County communications director, explained.

Cavitt said the county is now working to get the pipes repaired and determine what changes need to be made.

"We'll try to see when we rebuild this infrastructure here if something different needs to be done," Cavitt said.

"I do know DOT has been down here one other time for a much smaller flooding incident," he added.

Residents tell us drainage is something they were concerned about in that area well before the storm hit.

"I feel like, in my opinion, the county should have some responsibility in this," Holmes said.

Cobb County officials say they plan to have emergency personnel in that area throughout the duration of the additional rainfall Wednesday evening.