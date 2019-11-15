Cobb County clerk stunned as man stages holdup with a machete

Authorities in Cobb County say two men used a machete to rob drug stores.

And the Smyrna police department has released a video of one of the incidents.

"It is reprehensible," said Sgt. Louis Defense of the Smyrna. "We don't tolerate that behavior anywhere in cobb county".

In all, police believe they can tie Timothy Soulsby and Vincent McClure to a total of for hold-ups.

In the video of a Walgreens robbery that occurred on Cobb Parkway, one of the men can be seen coming up behind the cashier and aggressively point the weapon at him.

The clerk seems to be stunned and barely moves except to comply.

Cobb County authorities put out a BOLO alert to area law enforcement. An Atlanta police officer saw the suspected vehicle, a mercury mountaineer, and pulled the men over.

Both suspects are in their 60s.