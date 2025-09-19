Cobb County Brick Convention: A LEGO wonderland for fans of all ages

The Brief The Cobb County Brick Convention supports Creations for Charity, raising over $50,000 for LEGO sets for underprivileged children since 2023. The convention donates over $70,000 worth of tickets to Vet Tix for service members, veterans, and Gold Star families in 2025. Master builder Tom Jacobson showcases unique creations, blending Frank Lloyd Wright architecture with Star Wars themes, without using blueprints.



A massive LEGO fan convention opens at the Cobb County Civic Center this weekend, featuring intricate builds, rare sets for sale and interactive spaces where families can create their own designs.

The Cobb County Brick Convention is set to draw LEGO fans of all ages this weekend, filling the Cobb County Civic Center with intricate builds, interactive exhibits and rare sets for sale.

Professional LEGO artists from across the country are expected to showcase their creations and meet fans. The event will also feature a Star Wars zone, fan-built displays, mosaic art, themed houses, and castle replicas. Children can dig into "brick pits" filled with thousands of LEGO bricks to create their own builds, while vendors will sell new, retired and hard-to-find sets.

The convention has partnered with Creations for Charity, a nonprofit that buys LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays. Since 2023, Brick Convention events have raised more than $50,000 for the charity. The group has also teamed up with Vet Tix, donating more than $70,000 worth of tickets in 2025 alone to active-duty service members, veterans and Gold Star families.

Organizers say this year’s Cobb County event will also include meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities and professional builders. Past displays have featured everything from Star Wars scenes to Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings creations.

LEGO master builder Tom Jacobson

Visitors will also get to meet master builder Tom Jacobson, who said the title comes from respect within the community. "People who are influential in the hobby will look at your body of work and tell you that, wow, you got good stuff and you are a master builder," Jacobson said.

One of his proudest works on display is Krennic’s Arrival, based on Rogue One. "This build particularly won best Star Wars in 2024 at Atlanta Brickcon a year ago. So again I’m very very proud of this build," he said.

Jacobson is also known for blending his love of Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture with Star Wars. He described one standout model as "the Darth Vader house, where the Darth Vaderhead hired Franklin Wright to build him a house of Muzaffar… complete with lava and the landing pad for his TIE fighter."

When asked about his process, Jacobson said there are no blueprints. "I have a vision in my mind. I grab some brick and try to make that vision come to life, but I don’t do any preliminary sketches or drawings."

His advice for newcomers? "The biggest weapon or the biggest tool that any child has is their imagination. Whether you’re a 65-year-old master builder like me or a 10-year-old child, we all start with the same pile of brick."

More information and ticket details are available at www.brickconvention.com/cobbcounty.

The convention runs Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 20–21, with two sessions each day from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 online, and organizers encourage early purchases as sessions have started to sell out.