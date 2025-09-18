Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Sept. 19-21, 2025

article

Looking for fun plans this weekend in metro Atlanta and North Georgia? From festivals and fairs to live music, food, and family-friendly outings, here are some of the top events happening around the region.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

Inside Atlanta

Shaky Knees Music Festival (Sept. 19–21, Piedmont Park) — Annual rock and alternative festival with 60+ bands, food and vendors.

Buckhead Arts Festival (Sept. 20–21, 2025 Peachtree Road, Atlanta) — Two-day outdoor festival with about 100 artists across multiple mediums.

Fall Festival at Atlanta History Center (Sept. 20, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Atlanta History Center) — Family-friendly festival with historic demonstrations, garden activities, games, food and more.

Outside Atlanta

North Georgia State Fair (Sept. 18–28, Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta) — Carnival rides, food, shows and family entertainment.

Kiwanis Coweta County Fair (Sept. 18–28, Coweta County Fairgrounds, Newnan) — Carnival rides, shows, exhibits and live entertainment.

Arts Fest (Sept. 19–21, Creative Arts Guild, Dalton) — Fine arts and crafts festival with markets, exhibitions and a preview party.

Clermont Days Festival & Parade (Sept. 19–20, Downtown Clermont) — Small-town celebration with arts, food, music and a Saturday parade.

Big Red Apple Festival (Sept. 20, Downtown Cornelia) — Apple-themed festival with local vendors and live entertainment.

Harvest Festival at Cartecay Vineyards (Sept. 20–21 & 27–28, Ellijay) — Vineyard celebration with wine, music, vendors and views.

Blues & BBQ at Old Toccoa Farm (Sept. 19, Mineral Bluff) — One-day event with blues music, BBQ, food and local vendors.

Inman Farm Heritage Days (Sept. 19–21, Minter’s Farm, South Metro) — Antique tractors, engines and hands-on farm activities.

Suwanee Fest (Sept. 20–21, Town Center Park, Suwanee) — Family-friendly festival with vendors, kids’ activities and a parade.

Finster Fest (Sept. 20–21, Paradise Garden, Summerville) — 70+ folk, craft and fine artists, live music on three stages, food and fun.

Azucar Music Festival (Sept. 20, Wolf Creek Amphitheater, South Fulton) — World-class performances, food and great vibes.

JapanFest Atlanta (Sept. 20–21, Gas South Convention Center, Duluth) — Celebration of Japanese culture, food, anime, martial arts and vendors.

Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival (Sept. 18–20, Downtown Blue Ridge) — Blues performances with BBQ vendors and Appalachian flair.

Pumpkin Festival (Through Nov. 2, Stone Mountain Park) — Fall celebration with glowing pumpkins, fairy tale exhibits, parades, shows and fireworks.

Peachtree Corners Festival (Sept. 20–21, Town Green, Peachtree Corners) — Arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and family-friendly music.

Finster Fest (Sept. 20–21, Paradise Garden, Summerville) — 70+ folk, craft and fine artists, live music on three stages, food and fun.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Inside Atlanta

NETHERWORLD (Opens Sept. 19) — Haunted house returns with two new attractions, escape rooms, midway games and more.

Sippin’ Safari (Sept. 20, 5:30–9 p.m., Zoo Atlanta) — Wine tastings, live music, animal habitats and carousel rides supporting conservation.

Sunday Funday at Westside Motor Lounge (Sept. 21, 2–9 p.m., Atlanta) — Adults-only party with free mimosas, DJs, food, games and hookah.

Outside Atlanta

Vintage & Craft Market at St. Matthew’s (Sept. 20, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Snellville) — Community market with 37 booths of vintage finds, crafts and food trucks.

Reformation Brewery Fall Festival (Sept. 20, 12–7 p.m., Woodstock) — Oktoberfest beers, cocktails, apple cider slushies and live music.

End of Summer Bash at Drowned Valley Brewing Co. (Sept. 21, 1–5 p.m., Cartersville) — Food, beer, raffles and live music supporting Bogey’s Buddies with adoptable pets.

Chamblee’s 4th Annual Chalk Walk and Artist Market (Sept. 20, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Chamblee) — Artists transform streets into colorful murals alongside a handmade goods market.

Fall Junk Market at Ringgold Feed & Seed (Sept. 19–20, 8 a.m.–6 p.m., Ringgold) — Treasure hunt for antiques, farmhouse finds and collectibles.

LIVE MUSIC

Inside Atlanta

Lang Lang Performs Beethoven (Sept. 19, Atlanta Symphony Hall) — Pianist Lang Lang performs Beethoven’s "Emperor" Concerto.

The Queens: 4 Legends, 1 Stage (Sept. 20, State Farm Arena) — Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills share the stage.

B5 – Up Close & Personal Tour (Sept. 20, City Winery) — R&B group B5 performs an intimate live show.

Lily Rose – I Know What I Want Tour (Sept. 19, Buckhead Theatre) — Pop artist Lily Rose takes the stage on her national tour.

Debbii Dawson (Sept. 19, Aisle 5) — Rising indie-pop artist Debbii Dawson in concert.

Outside Atlanta

Marshall Crenshaw with James Mastro (Sept. 19, Eddie’s Attic, Decatur) — Dual performance by singer-songwriter Marshall Crenshaw and James Mastro.

Atlanta Guitar Trio (Sept. 21, Roswell River Landing) — Trio blends guitars with mandolin, ukulele and theorbo in performance.

COMEDY

Inside Atlanta

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase (Sept. 19–21, Laughing Skull Lounge) — Showcase featuring about 10 comics performing short sets.

Moe Mitch (Sept. 19, City Winery) — Comedian Moe Mitch performs an intimate stand-up show.

Outside Atlanta

Uptown Comedy Corner Road Show (Sept. 19–20, Forest Park) — Multiple comedians perform in a traveling comedy showcase.

E.K. Events: Live Comedy Show featuring Vseant (Sept. 19, Café Efendi, Alpharetta) — Local comedians bring laughs in a casual dinner setting.

THEATER

Inside Atlanta

For A Dream (Sept. 19–21, 7 Stages) — Play about friendship and navigating life challenges.

Fiddler on the Roof (Through Oct. 12, Alliance Theatre) — Bold new staging of the classic musical.

Outside Atlanta

Sister Act (Sept. 19–Oct. 4, Marietta) — Musical about a lounge singer in hiding after witnessing a crime.

Something Rotten (Sept. 19–Oct. 12, Cumming) — Musical comedy about two brothers trying to write the world’s first hit play.

The Mousetrap (Sept. 18–21, 25–28, Conyers) — Agatha Christie’s classic locked-room murder mystery.

Real Women Have Curves (Sept. 19–28 & Oct. 3–4, Decatur) — Story of young women navigating family expectations and identity in East Los Angeles.

ART & FILM

Inside Atlanta

Nancy Elizabeth Prophet: I Will Not Bend an Inch (Sept. 5–Dec. 6, Spelman College Museum of Fine Art) — Exhibition of works emphasizing identity and resilience.

Nuestra Creación: Latin Heritage Month Exhibition (Sept. 5–28, Echo Contemporary, Atlanta) — Exhibition spotlighting BIPOC artists with focus on Latino and Hispanic voices.

Out on Film: LGBTQ Film Festival (Sept. 21–Oct. 1, Midtown Art Cinema) — Annual LGBTQ festival showcasing 150 films, including features, docs and shorts.

Outside Atlanta

The Hamilton Alpharetta Art Walk (Sept. 19, Alpharetta) — Local artists display works throughout The Hamilton hotel in gallery-style.

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Inside Atlanta

Atlanta United: Latin Heritage Night (Sept. 20, Mercedes-Benz Stadium) — Soccer match with Latin Heritage ticket packages including a towel giveaway.

Los Bravos Night (Sept. 23, Truist Park) — Celebration with music, cultural presentations and special Braves merchandise.

Nuestra Creación: Latin Heritage Month Exhibition (Through Sept. 28, Echo Contemporary, Atlanta) — Visual art exhibit celebrating Latin voices and creativity.

Make a Miracle at Tio Lucho’s (Sept. 24, Tio Lucho’s, Atlanta) — Chef-curated dinner supporting a nonprofit providing education and housing in Peru and Colombia.

Arte Agave (Sept. 26, Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Buckhead) — Evening of tequila and mezcal tastings with food, art and live entertainment.

Colors of Culture (Sept. 30, Oakland Cemetery) — Free program with stories, Día de Muertos traditions and art activities (registration required).

Oye! Fest (Oct. 4, Lot 432, Atlanta) — Latin music festival with diverse performances, art, food and interactive experiences.

Outside Atlanta

Placita Latina Decatur: Salsa on the Square (Sept. 20, Decatur Square) — Live salsa bands, dance lessons and DJ La Superior after sunset.

5th Annual Placita Latina Exhibition (Sept. 12–Oct. 17, Decatur Arts Alliance Gallery) — Juried show themed "Nuestra Tierra," highlighting Latinx artists and heritage.

COMING UP

Inside Atlanta

Jack Schneider (Sept. 28, Eddie’s Attic, Decatur) — Atlanta native and Vince Gill’s guitarist promotes his sophomore LP Streets of September.

Outside Atlanta

Farndale Avenue Murder Mystery (Sept. 29–Oct. 2 & Oct. 6–9, Newnan) — Comedy about amateur actors struggling to stage a murder mystery.

Welcome to Hawkins: Stranger Things Weekend (Oct. 4–5, Downtown Jackson) — Downtown transforms into Hawkins with themed storefronts, tours, escape games and roller skating.

If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.