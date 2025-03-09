Cobb County father killed in hit-and-run, family still seeking justice

The Brief A family is still looking for answers one week after a man was hit and killed while walking on the sidewalk in Cobb County. The crash happened on March 2 around 8 p.m. on South Gordon Road in Austell. The driver left the scene. Roy Mattox, 39, was a father of three.



Cobb County police are still looking for the driver who hit and killed a man walking on the sidewalk, leaving him there to die. Meanwhile, the victim's family is trying to cope while planning his funeral.

What they're saying:

"I need to know what happened to my brother. It's kind of hard having him gone. My mom's taking it super hard," Roy's sister, Tia Friday, said.

Friday says one week after her brother was killed, they still don't know who was behind the wheel of the car that hit him.

"Me being his oldest daughter, it's really traumatic for me because I didn't think that something like that would happen to my father. Like, that's just a lot for me to take in," Roy's daughter, Kalayla Barnes said.

"That's not an accident. To me, that's murder. And in a sense, it should be prosecuted as such. And we should be investigating as such. He deserved better. Anybody deserves better than that," Roy's uncle, Donnie Mattox, added.

The family says they won't rest until they get justice for their loved one.

"He didn't deserve what happened to him because he was just trying to do the right thing. He was minding his own business. He was walking home, and then that just happened to him, and he didn't deserve that," Barnes added.

What you can do:

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses.