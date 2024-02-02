Cobb County antique mall heist: Man seen stealing $100K in family jewels

A jewel thief was caught on camera pocketing valuable items at a Cobb County antique mall. The man has not yet been identified.

The heist happened this week at the Big Shanty Antiques and Auctions. The thief made off with close to $100,000 in stolen family jewels.

"It didn't take him but a minute to clean out the whole case. Unbelievable," Kevin Kellogg said, who discovered several of his family's jewelry pieces were missing.

"I thought, ‘Well, they must have sold a lot of stuff in the last couple of days because I was here just a couple of days before,’ and when I got out to the desk, Abigail said, ‘No, we thought you'd taken it home,’" Kellogg said.

Jewlery heist caught on store surveillance camera

They knew something wasn't right, so they looked through security footage and saw a man on Tuesday open the cabinet and place the jewelry pieces in his pockets.

"It was all family pieces, things we've had, my mom, my dad, my sister, over the years. We used to do a lot of fancy parties and a lot of traveling, so we had some really, really nice jewelry," Kellogg explained.

Image 1 of 36 ▼ Surveillance video caught a man making off with close to $100,000 in stolen family jewels from the Big Shanty Antiques and Auctions on Jan. 30, 2024. (Supplied)

"It's just a lot, I mean, it's a lifetime since the 70s of collecting, and Christmas gifts, and holiday gifts, so it's pretty disheartening," he added.

The store owner believes the man behind this had some sort of key ring to unlock the door. They also believe he was working with others in the store. Cobb County police confirm investigators are looking for multiple suspects.

"Anybody that's got stuff that's valuable like this, don't think this is a safe kind of cabinet to have them in, out multiple locks, or do something different," Kellogg said.

Anyone with information on who is behind this is asked to contact Cobb County Police.