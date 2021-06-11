Police: 2 hospitalized in shooting at Atlanta nightclub

At least two people have been injured after bullets began flying at an Atlanta nightclub, police say.

On Friday at around 4:30 a.m. Atlanta police officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital after reports of a man shot.

While at the hospital, police learned that an adult man had been brought to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

While the victim couldn't give a full account due to medical treatment, investigators discovered that the shooting happened at the Club Chic nightclub on the 200 block of Trinity Avenue.

Later on Friday, police say a second man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man told officers he had been at the nightclub at the time of the shooting and fled when shots starting firing. It was only when he got home that he realized he had been shot.

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting or identified any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

