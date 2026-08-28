Close encounter averted: Alien sculpture returned after phone home

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The Brief Statesboro police located and returned a distinctive alien sculpture to Charlie's Funky Junk Shop following its recent disappearance. Neighboring business Bull & Barrel spotted the iconic landmark standing outside and immediately alerted shop owners. Community members are now celebrating the sculpture's return while shop owners plan security upgrades and name suggestions.



An abducted alien sculpture from Charlie's Funky Junk Shop in Statesboro has been returned safely to its rightful place.

The shop is crediting the police department with finding the iconic sculpture after a few hours of probing.

Statesboro police investigation

What we know:

Just a few hours after posting about the mysterious disappearance, officers with the Statesboro Police Department tracked down and recovered the landmark sculpture.

A detective assigned to the case located the item and then phoned home.

The sculpture is now back at its original location, but not before its close encounter with fame.

Charlie's Funky Junk Shop theft

The backstory:

Charlie's Funky Junk Shop in Statesboro posted to its Facebook page about the abduction Wednesday evening.

The shop says someone stole its alien statue off the sidewalk along West Main Street sometime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A stolen alien statue wearing a black graphic tee stands outside Charlie's Funky Junk Shop after neighboring business Bull & Barrel spotted the missing local landmark in Statesboro, Georgia on August 28, 2026 (Charlie's Funky Junk Shop).

The owner says they checked the surrounding businesses' cameras and filed a police report.

Business community response

What they're saying:

Neighbors at Bull & Barrel spotted the returned alien standing outside the store and called shop owners immediately.

Store owners expressed gratitude to the community and local law enforcement, posting, "SO Thankful to STATESBORO POLICE for their AMAZING EXPERTISE in tracking down and finding Charlie’s Alien…and guiding our fun landmark sculpture back to their forever home! Especially thankful to the smart detective/officer who took on this case and had it resolved within hours! ALSO…SO thankful for our neighbors, Bull & Barrel, for calling and letting us know ASAP that our Alien was back home and was standing in front of the shop waiting for us!"

Statesboro shop security

What's next:

Shop owners are encouraging community members to drive by, wave and help name the sculpture. To prevent future incidents, the business plans to add an engraved tattoo, an AirTag and a lockdown pedestal base.

Officers with the Statesboro Police Department recovered a distinctive alien sculpture stolen from outside Charlie's Funky Junk Shop on West Main Street following a quick investigation in Statesboro, Georgia on August 28, 2026 (Charlie's Funky Junk S Expand

Recovery details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding how the sculpture was taken or whether any charges will be filed in connection with the incident.