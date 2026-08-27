Alien abduction reported in small Georgia college town

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The Brief A massive green alien statue was stolen from outside Charlie's Funky Junk Shop along West Main Street in Statesboro. The store owner checked nearby business surveillance cameras and filed a police report regarding the missing promotional item. Commenters on social media suggested searching the nearby Georgia Southern University campus, but no suspects have been identified.



The truth is out there. And the truth is, someone abducted an alien in Statesboro!

What we know:

Charlie's Funky Junk Shop in Statesboro posted to its Facebook page about the abduction Wednesday evening.

The shop says someone stole its alien statue off the sidewalk along West Main Street sometime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The owner says they checked the surrounding businesses' cameras and filed a police report.

What they're saying:

The store had been featuring the alien in a promotion. Late last week, the store posted, "We are famous for our OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD eclectic vibe, ABDUCTING unique antiques, PROBING retro treasures, and yes—the iconic, massive green alien standing outside pointing the way to downtown fun!! Grab the keys to the spaceship and c'mon downtown to see what's new!!"

Many people in the comments have suggested checking "Greek row" at nearby Georgia Southern University.

The store is asking anyone with information on the alien's whereabouts to contact them or to call the police.

Store owners are asking the public for information after their iconic green alien promotional statue was stolen off the sidewalk outside Charlie's Funky Junk Shop near Georgia Southern University on August 26, 2026. (Charlie's Funky Junk Shop)

What we don't know:

It remains unknown who stole the statue from the sidewalk. Authorities and store management have not identified any suspects from the surrounding businesses' security cameras. It is also unclear whether the statue has been located or recovered.