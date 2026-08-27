Pedestrian killed on I-75/85NB near North Avenue, lanes closed

The Brief All northbound lanes of I-75/85 are closed at North Avenue. The closure is due to a crash involving a pedestrian. Traffic is already backed up beyond Freedom Parkway, with drivers urged to use alternate routes.



A fatal collision involving a pedestrian shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near North Avenue early Thursday morning, creating major delays for drivers heading into Atlanta.

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What we know:

Traffic was already backing up beyond Freedom Parkway around 5:30 a.m. as authorities responded to the scene. The crash reportedly happened around 5 a.m.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the northbound Downtown Connector and expect delays to continue building during the morning commute.

Northside Drive and Moreland Avenue are among the possible alternate routes. Drivers traveling longer distances may also consider using Interstate 285 to bypass the closure.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any details about the pedestrian, including why they were on the interstate. They did say that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also have not released any details about the vehicle they were struck by.

It was not immediately clear when the northbound lanes would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.