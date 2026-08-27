Cartersville police seize enough fentanyl to kill 8,000 in traffic stop arrest

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The Brief The Cartersville Police Department arrested Morocco Jacobi Wilkey after finding fentanyl and methamphetamine on him during a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police, DEA statistics show the recovered fentanyl was enough to potentially cause more than 8,000 fatal overdoses. Authorities stated that Wilkey tried to run from officers during questioning before he was quickly captured.



A Cartersville man was arrested after officers seized a lethal amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine during an evening traffic stop, according to police.

What we know:

According to the Cartersville Police Department, officers were conducting proactive patrols on Wednesday evening when they pulled over a Honda SUV for an expired registration.

During the stop, officers identified a passenger in the vehicle as Morocco Jacobi Wilkey, a known drug trafficker from Cartersville. Police reported that while officers were questioning him, Wilkey tried to run away but was quickly apprehended.

Investigators searched Wilkey during the arrest and found trafficking-level quantities of both fentanyl and methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed Wilkey had obtained the drugs in the metro-Atlanta area and intended to distribute them in Cartersville, according to police.

The Cartersville Police Department noted that based on U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration statistics, the amount of fentanyl seized during the arrest had the potential to cause more than 8,000 overdose deaths.

Wilkey is facing trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine and felony obstruction of law enforcement charges.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details about the driver of the Honda SUV or state whether that individual faces any charges.

Authorities did not say the exact amount of fentanyl that was seized.