Cloned puppy found safe in neighbor's vacant home after 6 days

The missing cloned puppy for which a Friendswood man was offering a $4,000 reward has been found and is safe back at home.

Jack's owner, Jeff Baker, says his neighbor across the street had been in Mexico for weeks and apparently left the back door open.

Jack went inside and stayed there until the neighbor arrived home on Tuesday night and found him. He lived on dog food and water for six days that the homeowner had set out for his own dogs.

Needless to say, Baker is ecstatic that Jack is back home with him, especially since he is a clone of his beloved rescue One-Eyed Jack, who passed away earlier this year.