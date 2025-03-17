Cleanup continues after tornado tears through Paulding County

The Brief Tornado hits: EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds damages 14 homes in Paulding County. Cleanup continues: Crews work to clear debris, repair power lines, and reopen roads. Scam alert: Officials warn residents to verify contractors before paying for repairs.



Cleanup efforts are in full swing after a tornado touched down in Paulding County over the weekend, bringing down hundreds of trees, damaging homes, and tearing the roof off a gas station.

What we know:

What we know:

The EF-1 tornado, with winds reaching up to 110 mph, caused significant destruction along Graham Road. Fallen trees crushed sheds and homes, and power lines remain down in several areas. According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, at least 14 homes were damaged, but no deaths or major injuries have been reported.

PREVIOUS STORY: EF-1 tornado confirmed in Paulding County during overnight storm

While recovery efforts continue, local officials are warning residents about scammers looking to take advantage of storm victims.

What they're saying:

"Watch out for scammers—roof scammers, tree scammers. Don't fall victim to that," the Paulding County Sheriff cautioned. "Make sure they’re verified, licensed, and insured before giving them any money."

What's next:

With several roads still blocked and power line repairs underway, authorities say cleanup could take weeks, if not months. State emergency crews are assisting in the recovery, and officials are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage.