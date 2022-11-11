Clean battery manufacture announces new plant, 723 future jobs in Coweta County

article

A company that produces lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles announced it purchased a site in Coweta County for a future plant.

Clean, next-generation battery developer FREYR Battery plans to hire 723 people and invest more than $2.57 billion in the plant through 2029.

The Giga America battery plant will be at the Bridgeport Industrial Park. FREYR, a Luxembourg-based company, is assisting the local supply chain for renewable energy sources, officials said.

"We are thrilled to welcome FREYR Battery to the Coweta County community," said Coweta County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Blackburn. "With the addition of FREYR, Coweta County is quickly becoming a premier destination for top-tier manufacturing industries that support the U.S. economy and beyond. We look forward to the innovation, opportunities, and success that FREYR will generate."

The company specializes in producing batteries for electric vehicles. Long-term, the company expects steady growth in demand for electric vehicles.

"U.S. demand for ESS, passenger EV and other electric mobility applications to grow rapidly over the next decade," commented FREYR’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tom Einar Jensen.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act helps account for the incremental customer demand for next-gen batteries, officials said. President Joe Biden has set a goal that 50% of new U.S. car sales be electric by 2030, and his administration touts new tax credits next year of up to $7,500 as making electric vehicles accessible for everyday Americans.

Information about available positions and how to apply can be found at careers.freyrbattery.com.