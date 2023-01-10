Clayton County police looking for suspect making terroristic threats

Clayton County police have been searching for a man they say 'threw a violent temper tantrum' and made terroristic threats in a business on Rock Cut Road nearly three weeks ago.

Officers say he came looking to purchase cigarettes among a number of other items. When the cashier at the store asked him for his ID to confirm he could buy the cigarettes, the suspect appeared to not have one on him and grew enraged.

Police say a video showed the man knocking over displays, destroying a credit card reader, opening a cooler and destroying the products inside, throwing a trash can across the store and threatening to shoot the cashier.

Police say the suspect drives a newer model Dodge Ram pickup truck with white bumpers, black rims, marker lights and oversized mirrors. (Supplied)

The suspect was driving a newer model Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to police. They said the truck had white bumpers, black rims, marker lights and oversized mirrors.

Officers described the suspect as a black male standing approximately 5-feet-3-inches.

If you have any information that could help the police identify this suspect, please call 770-477-3630. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) to leave an anonymous tip.