Clayton County Sheriff's Office warns residents of jury duty, other scams

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of jury duty and other scams.

Sheriff Levon Allen says his office has received multiple reports of scammers posing as bonding agents, federal agents, and deputy sheriffs, saying you must pay to have warrants removed or pay to get someone out of jail.

"It's important to note that the Clayton County Sheriff's Office will NEVER solicit payments over the phone, nor will we request payments through platforms such as CashApp, Zelle, GooglePay, Apple Pay, Venmo, or gift cards," the sheriff's office posted on social media. "If you have a loved one in custody, please visit the SHERIFF'S OFFICE directly at 9157 Tara Blvd Jonesboro, GA 30236, or contact the bonding company of your choice. Under no circumstances should you engage in business transactions or provide personal information over the phone."

The sheriff's office advised that if you receive a call claiming that you have missed jury duty and requesting payment, you should terminate the call and verify it by contacting the Clayton County Sheriff's Office at 770-477-4479.