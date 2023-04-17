Clayton County heads to the polls Tuesday in sheriff runoff

article

Voters in Clayton County will head to the polls one more time to determine who will fill the remaining term for ex-Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

Interim Sheriff Levon Allen will face Clarence Cox on the ballot on Tuesday.

Residents voted in a special election on March 21, but due to the number of candidates on the ballot, there was not just one who received the 50% plus one vote to win outright. This sent the race into a runoff.

Hill was sentenced to 18 months in prison for violating the constitutional rights of detainees inside the Clayton County Jail by ordering them held in restraint chairs for hours.

Who is in the runoff for Clayton County Sheriff?

Levon Allen led the race in last month's election with 47% of the vote. He faces Clarence Cox, who pulled in about 29% of the vote, in a runoff on April 18.

Levon Allen

The FOX 5 I-Team reported on Allen's meteoric rise in the department going from deputy sheriff to the number two man in the department, chief deputy, in five years. The jump included a $100,000 salary increase.

The I-Team also reported on Allen spending nearly $50,000 in taxpayer's money to put his name, and sometimes image, on billboards, cars, and theater screens as he campaigned to remain sheriff. It has roused several critics.

Clarence Cox

Clarence Cox stepped into the race with 38-years of law enforcement experience. He was previously the chief investigator with the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office, a past National President of the National Organization of the Black Law Enforcement Executives, and the leader of Convoy of Care.

Cox was the third Black deputy hired by Clayton County in 1982 and one of the original members of the Georgia Homeland Security Task Force, currently known as the Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

When are the polls open in the Clayton County Sheriff's runoff?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

To find out voting locations and eligibility visit https://mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Nearly 8,000 people have already cast their ballots in early voting and more than 200 absentee ballots have been received, according to the Clayton County Elections and Registration.

Absentee ballots must be delivered by hand to the register officer by 7 p.m. Tuesday.