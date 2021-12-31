Clayton County sees increase in homicides, aggravated assaults in 2021

Clayton County police said homicide aggravated assault cases were up in 2021 mirroring national averages.

The department announced this week a 40% increase in homicides. There were 37 cases in 2020 compared to the 52 this year.

Police said 62% of those homicides were where the victim knew the offender or had some sort of prior relationship.

Aggravated assault cases are also up across the county. Police investigates 1,291 cases in 2021, up from 1,056 in 2020, a 22% increase. Of those cases, 64% were also cases of family violence.

Some good news is armed robberies in the county are down by 24% and police recovered 1,056 firearms, 181 more than last year.

Chief K. Roberts said the public can help keep these stats down by turning to practical conflict resolution instead of violence and having gun owners lock up their firearms properly.

