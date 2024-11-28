Clayton County police searching for man last seen in Riverdale

article

The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Curtis Copeland.

Copeland was reported missing on Wednesday Nov. 27. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on foot, leaving the area of Bishop Place in Riverdale. Copeland was wearing a black jogger sweater with white writing, blue pants and blue, white and red Jordan sneakers.

According to police, Copeland suffers from a medical diagnosis. A Mattie's Call has been issued.

Anyone who sees or has information on Copeland's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.