Clayton County police searching for man last seen in Riverdale
article
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Curtis Copeland.
Copeland was reported missing on Wednesday Nov. 27. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on foot, leaving the area of Bishop Place in Riverdale. Copeland was wearing a black jogger sweater with white writing, blue pants and blue, white and red Jordan sneakers.
According to police, Copeland suffers from a medical diagnosis. A Mattie's Call has been issued.
Anyone who sees or has information on Copeland's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
The Source: Information for this story came from a news release distributed by the Clayton County Police Department.