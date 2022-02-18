Clayton County Police search for teen who possibly ran away from home

article

Clayton County Police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing 17-year-old.

Officers went to the 9200 block of Floyd Road in Jonesboro on February 18 around 12 p.m. and learned Deashaun Lewis climbed out the back window of the home.

Lewis' mother said he is known to run away from home from time to time. He was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police described Deashaun as a black male around 5 ft. and 6 in. tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Prior to his disappearance, he was seen wearing a black shirt, orange shorts, and no shoes.

Anyone with any information on Deashaun's whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

