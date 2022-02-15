Clayton County police search for missing 14-year-old boy in Rex

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing teenager last seen on Monday.

Layshawn Knight, 14, was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 6100 block of Dorchester Drive in Rex, the Clayton County Police Department said. Knight left his home without his mother’s permission, police said.

Knight is described by police as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jean pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Knight’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

