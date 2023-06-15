Clayton County residents to hold rally for officer as she is released from hospital

article

Clayton County Police Officer Demika Lloyd is going home. Nearly a year after being shot by a person during a mental health crisis, the department is asking the public to attend her welcome home ceremony.

Officer Lloyd has responded on July 27 to a home on the 7800 block Newbury Drive off Highway 138 after multiple 911 calls reporting the 25-year-old woman was suicidal.

While attempting to de-escalate the situation, the woman, who is holding a gun, lunges at Officer Lloyd and ends up firing three shots. No one immediately rushed to her aid.

She was able to get off a radio message and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition when other first responders arrive.

The Clayton County Police Department is asking the public to police headquarters at 7911 N. McDonough Street in Jonesboro to welcome her home.

While Officer Lloyd will not be able to get out of the vehicle, the department wants her to know the public supports her.